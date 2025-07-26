Driver sought in hit-and-run of pedestrian

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the early Tuesday morning hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Westlake.

Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said a female was hit on Goss Road near the intersection of Miller Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday.



“Deputies immediately canvased the area to locate any possible evidence or witnesses, but were unsuccessful,” Vincent said.



Detectives are continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information is asked to call CPSO at 337-491-3605.

The hit-and-run victim suffered minor injuries.

CPSO Sgt. Kerrick Gabriel Jr. is the lead investigator on the case.