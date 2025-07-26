Dr. James Jeffrey Jancuska, 64 passed away on July 22, 2025 in his Lake Charles, La. home. He was born on Sept. 27, 1960 to John A. Jancuska Sr. and Jean Platt Jancuska Thomas in Ridley Township, Pa.

Dr. Jancuska attended Mount Pleasant High School in Wilmington, Del. and studied medicine at Washington and Jefferson College. Dr. Jancuska served as a staff Urologist for the Naval Medicine Center in Jacksonville, Fla., from 1994 to1997. “Dr. J” completed his Urology residency at The National Capital Consortium from 1989 to1993. This consortium involves multiple military and civilian medical centers in the Washington DC area, providing training in various medical specialties. Dr. J achieved his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine, class of 1987. Dr. Jancuska, moved to Southwest Louisiana where he practiced Urology from 1997 to 2021.

Dr. Jancuska enjoyed helping others and he had a passion for people and animals alike. The loss of such an amazing man will definitely be felt in the community by his family, his friends, and his patients. Dr. J was always a very compassionate physician and friend to everyone he met. KPLC television aired several interviews featuring Dr. J advocating electrical and water utility awareness. He also enjoyed the water, tailgating for McNeese State University and mostly visiting with people whom he knew or even people he had just met.

Dr. Jancuska leaves behind his daughter, Ashley Price, along with his two brothers, John and his wife, LeAnn Jancuska, Joseph and his wife, Sue Jancuska, and his life partner, Reuben Gathright of 25 years. Dr. Jancuska was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Jancuska Thomas and his father, John A. Jancuska Sr.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Chapel. Friends and family are invited to share memories of Dr. Jancuska during this time. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on the evening of Monday, July 28 at the funeral home, continuing until 8 p.m., and will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday until the start of the celebration.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.