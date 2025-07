Being blessed with 95 years of life, Cora A. Morrow transitioned peacefully to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, surrounded by family. Visitation, Sunday, July 27, 2025 in King’s Funeral Home Chapel 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services 11AM Monday, July 28, 2025, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Vinton, La.

