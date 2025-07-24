Beauregard Police Jury to seek estimates to replace Health Unit vehicles Published 9:41 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury at its special session meeting on Monday approved a motion to get price estimates for two new vehicles for the Region 5 Sanitation Department.

The Health Unit — which will be paying for the vehicles out of their own funds — have requested the vehicles be 4-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for some of the rural areas the Health Unit drives to.

President Mike Harper said at least one of the two vehicles being used at this time are older and have needed work done along with significant repairs.

“Moving forward, perhaps some day we should review a covered area for the vehicles to stay under to keep them out of the sun-because the sun can definitely wreak havoc on an automobile,” Harper said.

During the meeting the jury also adopted the Contract Administration Policy for the federal funding for the Office of Community Development Grant and agreed to participate in the Purdue bankruptcy proposed settlement for the Opioid Litigation Fund.

Harper said jurors had already received one opioid settlement prior to this meeting, but the one being discussed at the meeting was separate.

Email newsletter signup

The Beauregard Parish Police Jury will meet again for their regular session ay 6 p.m. on Aug. 12.