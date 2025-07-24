Allen Parish School System aims for growth with new organizational structure Published 1:41 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

A new organizational structure within Allen Parish’s education system, aims to promote growth and lasting success as the new school year approaches.

Newly appointed Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Academics Stephanie Perry recently shared her vision for a strong academic year focusing on fostering individual growth for all students and educators,

Perry said educators must provide high-quality, data-driven, and standards-based instruction, along with strong family and community engagement, to ensure student success.

“If we put this in place and we live up to this vision every single day, then we will move students and they will achieve the success they deserve,” she said.

Perry also highlighted a shift from compliance to coaching and serving everyone in the district, with supervisors actively working alongside teachers to provide support.

“It’s all about support because we all need support, and we all have knowledge that we can bring to the table,” she said. “When we are all working with our teachers, our students get what they deserve.”

Perry noted that this is not just a structural change but also a shift in mindset towards building something together, with everyone leading with clarity and purpose.

Perry said the new structure will unify all academic efforts, moving away from previous “silos” to a more cohesive and collaborative model. The unified approach will ultimately benefit students, she said.

“Though we have always done this, now we’re bringing it all under one umbrella and the work ahead will require all of us to lead with clarity and purpose as we set forth to teach with intention,” she said.

Additionally, Kenney Courville, the new assistant superintendent of operations, shared his goal of streaming processes for students, teachers, bus drivers, and all other employees.

“Being in charge of operations, there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes things – getting kids to school, feeding them lunch and taking care of those things that a lot of people take for granted,” Courville said, expressing confidence in his maintenance team.

Courville will also continue the role as the district’s child welfare and attendance supervisor, advocating for students and overseeing school discipline.

“I am the advocate for our students and I take that very seriously and look forward to continuing to be able to do that,” he said.