McNeese hopes for investment windfall Published 2:02 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

With Wednesday’s big news about naming rights to what is now Navarre Stadium, McNeese Athletics became the biggest winner.

The largest naming rights deal in school and Southland Conference history is a substantial financial boost not only to the football program but also to the rest of the University.

Athletic Director Heath Schroyer finalized the deal after nearly three years of negotiations and planning. Ryan Navarre also won by continuing as a community business leader who has become the leading partner with the Cowboys, likening him and his family to any future McNeese success.

But there was also another big winner in the Doland Field House for the big announcement, who was off more in the shadows. Chris Grant, the Southland Commissioner, who, along with Schroyer, helped save the conference during its darkest hours in 2022, when all looked lost.

“This is big for our league,” Grant said. “To get this kind of a deal for one of our schools shows what can be done at our level. McNeese has now set a standard for others to follow.”

The 10-year, $5 million deal does send a clear message that this is no longer your father’s Cowboy Athletic program. McNeese has entered the big time, and it is being noticed around the league.

One rival Southland member said semi-jokingly about McNeese’s moves: “You don’t know if you want them to stay in the league or leave it.”

Schroyer and his crew are looking toward the future, wherever it may lead them.

“The best way to protect your future is to create it,” said Schroyer. “We are creating our own future.”

He is also getting a lot of help.

Navarre said he hopes others in the community will see what he sees happening at McNeese and decide to invest as well.

“This University means so much to me and my family, I hope there are others out there who share in that and become a part of McNeese by investing and getting involved with the school,” Navarre said.

It is also Schroyer’s hope as he looks to keep the program moving forward.

“I hope other people can see what a good investment McNeese Athletics can be and invest in our community,” said Schroyer.

Grant believes the competition to keep up with McNeese will lift the entire conference.

“Nine out of 10 coaches are new since I came into the league,” said Grant. “Facilities are going up all over our league. That shows the investment we are making in our league, with McNeese leading the way.

“Not all Athletic Directors are built equally, not all communities are built equally. We have to lean on the ones who are successful in certain sports, and our Presidents understand where we need to be investment-wise.”

Schroyer added that he is not done building.

New naming rights to the school’s basketball arena, the Legacy Center, could be up for renewal as early as this fall. The current deal has McNeese getting $250,000 a year for that.

Those dollars will likely go up after the recent success of the men’s basketball team and the excitement about the new women’s head coach, Ayla Guzzardo.

Both the baseball and softball stadiums could see new names in the not-so-distant future. An indoor baseball complex is also being constructed soon behind the stadium, as the department continues to rebuild following the 2020 hurricanes.

Schroyer has stated that his next big project for football is an indoor practice facility that could have naming rights attached. There are also other smaller projects, which could contribute to the bottom line of the athletic department.