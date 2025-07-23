BREAKING: Oakdale businessman pleads not guilty to federal charges Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

An Oakdale businessman will remain in a Rapides Parish detention center pending a trial date after pleading not guilty Wednesday in federal court to all charges filed against him in a multi-agency federal probe allegedly involving visas for illegal immigrants.

Chandrakant “Lala” Patel, pleaded not guilty to 34 counts, including 24 counts of mail fraud, eight counts of money laundering and one count each of conspiracy to commit visa fraud and bribery in a federal court in Alexandria.

Patel, who owns two convenience stores and a restaurant in Oakdale will remain in the detention center and will appear before a district judge for trial at a later date, according to a clerk for the Western District Court of Louisiana in Alexandria.

Patel is one of five individuals indicted on July 2 by a grand jury in Shreveport following a federal investigation into an alleged immigration fraud and money laundering scheme involving current and former police officers.

The 62-count indictment also names Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle, City Marshal Michael “Freck” Slaney, former Forest Hill police chief Glynn Dixon and former Glenmora police chief Tebo Onishea.

The individuals are accused of falsifying police reports and other documents for crimes that did not occur, which would have allowed foreign nationals to seek protected immigration status in the U.S.

Additionally, Patel and former city employee and police chief’s wife, Allison Doyle, are linked to a separate state investigation involving unethical conduct within the municipal property bidding process.

Doyle, who was arrested on two counts of malfeasance in office by state police on July 17, is accused of conspiring with Patel to manipulate the bidding process for two city-owned properties.