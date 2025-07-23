39-year-old LC man accused of raping boy Published 11:03 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A 39-year-old Lake Charles has been charged in the rape of a boy under the age of 10.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives were asked Tuesday to assist the Lake Charles Police Department concerning a runaway juvenile. They were told the boy, who is under the age of 10, ran away from his home due to a family member touching him inappropriately.

Vincent said the child was transported to the Children’s Advocacy Center to be interviewed, at which time he revealed Steven R. Banks raped him on several occasions with the latest incident being in June.

“The victim also disclosed Banks would make him watch pornographic videos depicting a relationship between family members,” Vincent said.

Banks was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $1.85 million.

