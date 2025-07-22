Welsh under boil advisory Published 11:15 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The town of Welsh has issued a boil advisory effective on Tuesday after an eight-inch water line repair has led to concerns about the microbiological quality of the water supply.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until the Town of Welsh Water System receives notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that water samples are safe.

As a precautionary measure, the town recommends that all consumers disinfect their water before consumption, including for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and preparing or rinsing food.

To disinfect water, follow these instructions:

Boil water in a clean container for one full minute after it reaches a rolling boil. (To improve the taste, you can shake the water in a clean bottle, pour it between clean containers, or add a small pinch of salt per quart of boiled water.)

