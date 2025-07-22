Nicholas Hugh Fruge’ Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Nicholas Hugh Fruge’, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away om July 8, 2025, was born on Sept. 18, 1941, in Oberlin, La. to the late Adras and Alia Carrier Fruge.

Hugh enjoyed a long career in higher education and worked in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, served on the Jefferson Davis Parish School Board, and the Welsh City Council.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nettie Miller.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 64 years, Irma; sons, Dr. Nick Fruge’ (Lisa) of Youngsville, La., and Paul Fruge’ (Kim) of Shelbyville, Tenn.; sister, Betty Fruge (Floyd) of Welsh, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held in Our Lady of Seven Dolors in Welsh on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 10 a.m., the Rev. Prabhakar Kowtiki, Celebrant. A rosary will be recited in the church at 9:30 a.m. Burial of his cremains will be at a later date.

Words of comfort may be shared at: www.johnso nandbrownfuneralhome.com/Facebook: Johnson & Brown Funeral Home.

