Louisiana gambling revenue stable for fiscal 2025 Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Louisiana’s gambling industry ended fiscal year 2025 with steady performance overall, as growth in mobile sports betting and daily fantasy sports helped offset slight declines in retail sportsbooks and traditional casino formats.

However, June’s month-over-month figures reveal mixed momentum heading into the new fiscal year, which started on July 1.

Mobile sports betting led the year with $442.6 million in net proceeds, up 23% from fiscal 2024. Taxes paid increased to $67.9 million, marking a 26% year-over-year jump.

Retail sportsbooks reported $25.1 million in net proceeds, down 16% from the previous year, with state tax collections falling nearly 20% to $2.5 million. Daily fantasy sports brought in $1.48 million in net revenue, an 8.5% increase, despite a slight decline in total contest revenue.

Riverboat casinos reported $1.18 billion in gross gaming revenue, which remained essentially flat compared to fiscal2024. Caesars New Orleans, the state’s only land-based casino, generated $240.5 million in gross gaming revenue for fiscal25, virtually unchanged from the prior year.

Slots at racetracks saw a slight dip, with taxable net revenue falling 0.25% to $260.9 million. Video poker terminals across bars, restaurants, truck stops, and other venues brought in $757.7 million in net revenue, a 1% gain over fiscal 2024.

Looking at the most recent data, June 2025 produced mixed results. Mobile sports betting rose 18.2% from May, with wagers totaling $231.5 million and net proceeds reaching $40.7 million. Parlay bets alone accounted for more than $23 million in proceeds.

In contrast, retail sportsbooks fell sharply, with net proceeds down 15% month-over-month and taxes dropping from $3.0 million in May to $2.5 million in June.

Daily fantasy sports revenues dipped slightly to $496,293 in June, though net revenue held relatively steady at $58,348, down just 1.7% from the previous month. Land-based casino revenue at Caesars New Orleans declined 4.2%, slipping from $21.3 million in May to $20.4 million in June.

Riverboat casinos also saw a drop, with gross gaming revenue decreasing from $175.9 million in May to $161.5 million in June, an 8.2% slide.

Slots at racetracks experienced a sharper decline, with total AGR falling 12.7% month-over-month, driven by double-digit declines at all four racetrack venues.

Video poker revenue fell 0.9% from May, with notable declines at hotels (down 23.6%) and restaurants (down 10.7%), while revenue at bars and truck stops remained more stable.