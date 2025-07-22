Jon Clark McMichael Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Jon Clark McMichael, age 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 19, 2025, completing his earthly journey and entering into the eternal presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by compassionate care in Houston, Texas.

Born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Bogalusa, La., Jon was raised in Lake Charles. He graduated from Lake Charles High School and later from the LSU School of Banking, earning a degree in Finance. Jon proudly served his country in the United States Navy, demonstrating the same sense of honor that guided the rest of his life.

After completing his service, Jon embarked on a long and fulfilling career at First National Bank in Lake Charles, where he worked diligently until his retirement in 1998. He was known for his integrity, loyalty, and strong work ethic; qualities that left a lasting impression on colleagues and community alike.

Jon’s life was defined by his love for his wife, family, and his tireless service to others. He was a devoted member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church and served faithfully on the finance committee for many years. His deep relationship with his Lord and Savior shaped the way he lived and loved.

A passionate LSU Tigers fan, Jon never missed a chance to cheer on his team. Jon loved world wide travel with his wife. He also found joy in collecting beautiful hand engraved firearms, immersing himself in Civil War history, and sharing his insights as an avid reader.

Jon’s legacy lives on through those who loved him deeply. He is survived by his daughter, Dana LeRoy (Bradley); his grandchildren, David McMichael, Ashlyn LeRoy, and Kennedi LeRoy; his daughter-in-law, Susan McMichael, and his brothers, Jimmy McMichael (Jackie), Linn McMichael (Billie), and Allen McMichael (Patricia). He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Sr. and Ocenia McMichael; his cherished wife, Bobbie Jo McMichael; his sons, Keith and Paul McMichael; his grandson, Joel McMichael, and his brother, Earl McMichael Jr.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025 at J.E. Hixson Funeral in the Chapel of Peace and will resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, until time of service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Gary Eavers will officiate. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff.