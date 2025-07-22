Indorama Ventures Olefins’ ITEP application approved Published 8:10 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The local Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) Committee voted 3-0 in favor of a resolution approving the ITEP application for Indorama Ventures Olefins LLC with respect to the company’s 2025 Project located at 4300 Highway 108 in Westlake.

The meeting was called to order by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Judd Bares. The committee members in attendance were Bares, Desmond Wallace, Calcasieu Parish School Board President and Nicole Ory, Commander at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry approved the application on June 25, 2025. The Capital Investment for this project is estimated at $1,786,660.

The committee also voted to make Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Parish Secretary Jennifer Wallace as the centralized point of contact with the Louisiana Department of Economic Development for ITEP related communications.

