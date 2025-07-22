Hearing set for Wednesday for Oakdale businessman accused in immigrant visa scam Published 6:03 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A detention hearing and arraignment for an Oakdale businessman arrested, along with three current and former law enforcement officers last week as part of an alleged immigrant visa scam, is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria.

Chandrakant “Lala” Patel, who owns two convenience stores and a restaurant in Oakdale, is among several people indicted earlier this month in a federal investigation into alleged immigration and mail fraud and money laundering. Patel, who federal authorities deem a flight risk, was arrested on July 15 and has been held without bond in a Rapides Parish detention center, as federal authorities consider him a flight risk.

Alongside Patel, Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle, Oakdale Ward 5 City Marshal Michael “Freck” Slaney, former Glenmora police chief Tebo Onishea and Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn R. Dixon, were also charged.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, Dixon resigned on Friday, and his seat has been declared vacant. Forest Hill officials have until Aug. 7 to appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the current term expires on Dec. 31, 2026.

Doyle and Slaney continue to serve in their elected positions, with their terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2028 and Dec. 31, 2026, respectively.

Onishea was appointed as police chief in February 2024, following the resignation of former Glenmora police chief William Hicks. He served as police chief until Johnny Wade Fit was elected as the current police chief in a special election held last November.

Patel is also implicated in a separate state investigation concerning alleged malfeasance in office by Alison Doyle, a former Oakdale city employee and Police Chief Dayle’s wife. She was arrested on July 17 by Louisiana State Police on two counts of malfeasance in office for allegedly conspiring with Patel to manipulate the bidding process for two city-owned properties. She was released Friday on a $20,000 bond.

According to the 62-count indictment, Patel allegedly bribed law enforcement officers to create false police reports listing immigrants as victims or witnesses to fake crimes. This allowed the immigrants and their families to see U-Visas, intended for those assisting in crime investigations and prosecutions.

The indictment further alleges that Patel, who himself obtained a U-Visa in 2023 as a victim of an alleged armed robbery, paid officers $5,000 for each immigrant included in the false reports. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of assets, including multiple bank accounts, property and vehicles believed purchased with funds from the scheme.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook stated that the alleged armed robberies, occurring between Nov. 1, 2022 and Nov. 26, 2024, never took place. More than two dozen alleged victims listed in the 21-page indictment share the last name Patel.

Following the arrests, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill confirmed her office is collaborating with federal officials on the ongoing investigation and anticipates additional state charges once the federal charges are complete.

“My office was working with federal partners prior to the federal arrests,” Murrill said in a Facebook post. “We are now reviewing the evidence and expect additional state charges will follow. Public officials – especially those in law enforcement – who conspire to commit fraud and obstruct justice violate the public trust and undermine faith in justice. They will be held accountable.”

Authorities said the alleged scheme began nearly 10 years ago, becoming an active probe last year after federal investigators received a tip from another law enforcement officer about the visa fraud operation involving Patel and area law enforcement officers. The investigation is ongoing, according to Van Hook.