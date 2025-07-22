Daniel “Dan” Joseph Webre Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Daniel “Dan” Joseph Webre, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in the comfort of his home. He was born on March 19, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to Mary Evelyn Sellers and Robert Webre Jr.

Dan proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, where he spent two years on active duty in the fire division as a boiler tender. Following his military service, he dedicated 39 years to his career at Citgo, where he later retired.

He had a great love for the outdoors and traveling, especially to the Rocky Mountains, Colo., and Utah, often visiting his son, David, out west. He enjoyed exploring the mountain trails and capturing the beauty of the scenery while riding on his side by side. Dan also loved golfing and skeet shooting. He never met a stranger, his heart was open to everyone, and he loved his friends and neighbors like family. A devout Christian, he had a strong desire to attend University Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Jeanette Elaine Helms; his children, Christy Denise Webre, David Lee Webre, and Leigh Anne Boudreaux and husband, Timothy; his beloved granddaughter, Anna Kay Boudreaux; his siblings, Mary Sue Carr, Betty Hudson, Cathy Norwood, and Rodney Webre, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Robert Milton “Bobby” Webre.

Funeral services will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. John Astling of University Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Big Woods Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s and University Baptist Church.