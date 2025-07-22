Attention seekers Published 11:55 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

SLC teams looking for respect, playoff bids

SAN ANTONIO – Just a few years ago, the Southland Conference was facing desperate times and teetering on the brink of extinction.

Things were so bad that the remaining football teams had to play their 2021 season with home and away games against conference opponents just to complete their schedules.

It was an embarrassing time for the once-proud Southland, which had not long been among the elite leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision.

“When I came in, we were just trying to survive,” said SLC Commissioner Chris Grant. “Now look at us. Where we are now from where we have come is amazing.”

Monday, while hosting SLC’s Media Day at the San Antonio Convention Center, Grant kicked off his fifth football season leading the Southland. He proudly proclaimed that his conference is both healthy and growing. Grant discussed all that’s gone right since he became the Commissioner during Media Day’s “Opening Drive.” The growth has been remarkable, but the league still faces challenges in terms of national public perception. It’s a major problem.

“We have taken a hit nationally brand-wise,” admitted Grant.

That was on full display last fall, as the Southland was given just one spot in the FCS playoffs. It wasn’t that long ago that the league would get three spots, and there was even chatter about deserving a fourth spot in the postseason.

“We feel we’ve made tremendous strides over the last few years, but we’re not being rewarded for that,” said Grant. “We feel we have a very tough league that can play on the national level, but we have to win some big games to prove that.”

Only Incarnate Word made the playoffs last season after earning the league’s automatic bid thanks to their SLC championship. Southeastern Louisiana, despite a strong finish and tough early schedule, was the biggest snub at 7-5 and 6-1 in the conference.

“I don’t think people realize how difficult it is to win on the road in this conference and even at home,” said SELA head coach Frank Scelfo. “Nationally, we are just kind of frowned upon. We have to do a better job against better teams.

“The national media has to take a better look at how we perform. We are willing to play everybody, but we also have to win those games.”

That seems to be the prevailing thought among all the league’s coaches.

“We didn’t do our part,” said Lamar head coach Pete Rossomando. “We have to win more games.”

For example, both McNeese and Southeastern lost to Tarleton State, which made the playoffs. The Texans won both games by three points at home.

McNeese missed a field goal on the game’s last play that would’ve sent it to overtime. That game was broadcast on ESPNU to a national audience.

Getting national FCS powers to play on the road against SLC teams is not easy.

“We will play anyone, anywhere,” said Scelfo. “We want them to come down here and play us in home-and-home games. I think all our teams are like that.

“This conference often gets overlooked for its impact on the field. I don’t think the conference gets the respect it deserves. If we do what we need to do on the field, then give us the credit we deserve.”

Balancing the budget and scheduling to make the playoffs often don’t mix for FCS schools. Some have to play not one but two money games against FBS programs to make the books work.

In the past, this was overlooked by the playoff committee; now it appears that records, rather than competition, matter most.

“That seems to have changed, and we have talked to our teams about that,” said Grant. “Records have become more important than the strength of schedules.”

Another factor is the league’s general lack of media attention. With only one beat writer covering the 10 teams and limited exposure overall, Southland clubs are facing an uphill battle.

Surrounded by power programs in the SEC and the Big 12, as well as FBS leagues like the Sun Belt and Conference USA, the fight for attention is a tough one.

“We have to find a way to get the word out that we’re much better than in past years,” said Grant.

That might be the Commissioner’s toughest challenge of all.