6/22: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 1:47 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Markel Vashune Edwards, 24, 1917 9th St. — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS. Bond: $60,500.

Deonta Demond King, 32, 1917 9th St. — two counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; unlawful use of possession of body armor. Bond: $155,500.

Shannon Lynn Simoneaux, 33, Ponchatoula — three counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; three counts illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17; driver must be licensed; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle; expired plate. Bond: $55,800.

Demond Lynn Delahoussaye Sr., 46, 3201 2nd Ave. No. 45 — aggravated burglary. Bond: $150,000.

Shawn Andre Tyler, 48, Baytown, Texas — simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Bond: $83,500.

James Joseph Compton III, 30 Palmetto — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; criminal trespass; direct contempt of court. Bond: $15,500.

Stephanie D. Hagen, 47, 918 Prater Road, Westlake — domestic abuse battery.

Danette Marie Beard, 59, 5445 S. Jace Matthew Lane, Iowa, La. — battery of a dating partner-intentional sue of force with dangerous weapon.

James Darrel Young II, 42, homeless — theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; two counts simple burglary; resisting a police officer with force or violence; bicycle lamps and reflectors; aggravated flight from an officer; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; direct contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000; theft less than $1,000; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer by flight. Bond: $211,700.