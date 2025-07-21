UPDATE: Victim identified in LC Event Center Seawall shooting Published 2:21 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim in Sunday’s fatal shooting at the Lake Charles Event Center Seawall shooting.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Kevin Kirkum said the body of Trakeyvan Dejay Handy was found just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

He said investigators are continuing to collect and review evidence found at the scene.

“The men and women of the Lake Charles Police Department are working around the clock to determine what transpired leading up to this incident and to find the responsible party,” Chief Shawn Caldwell said. “I want to reassure the community that we do believe this incident to be related to altercation between a small group of individuals and we have no evidence indicating that there is a threat to the public-at-large.”

Caldwell said officers believe there are several people who witnessed the shooting.

“We are asking you to come forward. Your assistance could mean closure for the family of Mr. Handy,” Caldwell said.

Anyone with information surrounding this shooting is asked to call 337-491-1311 or they can anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles Police Department’s App.