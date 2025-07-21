Cowboys picked for sixth Published 9:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

SAN ANTONIO — Southland Conference coaches and Sports Information Directors don’t think much about the return of Matt Viator to McNeese State.

After the Cowboys improved six wins last season, the second most in Division I football, they made a change and brought back Viator after a nine-year absence. Yet the three-time SLC Coach of the Year and all-time winningest skipper in McNeese history sees his team picked for sixth in the league’s preseason poll released Monday morning.

McNeese managed to collect just 85 points, despite Viator’s resume, which includes four championships and five playoff appearances in 10 years. That may just be the kick in the pants the Cowboys need as they look to get back in the race for a title after last year’s 6-6 finish.

Defending champion Incarnate Word was tagged as the favorite once again, picking up 15 of the possible 20 first-place votes. The Cardinals, who return preseason All-American wide receiver Jalen Walthall, finished with 158 points after going 11-3 last season.

In just its second season back in the league, Stephen F. Austin was next with 137 points and three first-place votes. The Lumberjacks were one of three teams to finish last year with a 7-5 record.

SFA finished just one point ahead of Southeastern, which was third at 136 and picked up one of the remaining two first-place votes. The other went to Lamar, which placed fourth with 112 total points.

Both Southeastern and Lamar also finished 7-5 last season, but none of the three earned a second postseason spot for the Southland Conference in the FCS playoffs.

Nicholls was picked fifth with 91 points despite the retirement of long-time head coach Tim Rebowe. Defensive Coordinator Tommy Rybacki will take over the program.

Following McNeese, East Texas A&M, and Houston Christian came in tied for seventh with points. Northwestern State (39) placed ninth, with football newcomer Texas-Rio Grande Valley coming in last with just 24 points.

SLC PRESEASON POLL

1. UIW 15/158

2. SFA 3/137

3. SELA 1/136

4. Lamar 1/112

5. Nicholls 91

6. McNeese 85

7t HCU/ETAM 59

9. NW State 39

10. UTRGV 24