6/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 10:41 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Emma Rae Butler-Guillory, 26, 3535 Knight Lane No. 12 — battery of a dating partner, first offense. Bond: $7,000.

Shayne Paul Menard, 24, 100 Avenue J. Apt. C — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; probation detainer. Bond: $60,000.

Troy Pierce Williams, 46, 1609 Orchid St. — aggravated arson.

Jeremy Lyle Shafer, 46, 268 Long Hill Drive, Sulphur — aggravated flight from an officer; class of license; careless operation. Bond: $80,200.

Luke James Shell, 36, 405 E. Center St., DeQuincy — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; criminal trespass. Bond: $36,000.

Evander Jamarlyles Lasalle, 35, 1824 Carver St. — traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; drug possession; resisting an officer; domestic abuse battery.

Cheriee Danielle Duplein, 37, Buckeye, Ariz. — simple burglary. Bond: $30,000.

Rudy Lee Benoit, 45, homeless — direct contempt of court; battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Samuel Lee Jr., 50, Baton Rouge — drug possession; aggravated assault.

Jamie Louise Jones, 37, 618 N. Blake St. — drug possession; domestic abuse battery.

Ruben Narvaez Rojas, 46, 6505 Nelson Road — aggravated assault. Bond: $5,000.

Thomas Ray Tysinger, 54, 117 Magnolia St. No. 7, Cameron — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; drug possession. Bond: $7,000.

Curtis Roy Williams, 35, 2600 Moeling St. No. 209B — battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a health care professional. Bond: $15,000.

Trevian James Simon, 27, 6675 U.S. 90 East No. 83 — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Jammie Lee Watson Jr., 33, homeless — three counts direct contempt of court; criminal trespass; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense. Bond: $9,500.

Truong N. Mai, 45, Lafayette — child endangerment law-operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first or second offense; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests-arrests for driving while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

Devan Gamble, 33, Katy, Texas — domestic abuse battery; second-degree battery.

Sheldon Scott Holden, 43, 2062 N. Perkins Ferry Road, Moss Bluff — direct contempt of court; simple battery; aggravated assault; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Chad Elliot Lyons, 47, 608 Fontenot Road No. 5, Westlake — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Lawrence Wade Granger, 58, 1225 N. Hazel St., Sulphur — operating while intoxicated, third offense; limitations on backing.

Coy Allen Myers, 41, 4995 Jerry St. — two counts simple burglary; two counts theft from $25,000 or more; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; direct contempt of court. Bond: $117,500.

Mayki Shadeed Toussain, 20, 4624 Keaton Court — battery of a police officer; aggravated flight from an officer; hit-and-run driving; reckless operation; direct contempt of court. Bond: $328,000.

Maeghan Payge Meaux, 25, 4771 Phillip Corry Road, Starks — domestic abuse battery.

Harvy Lee Jefferson, 23, 2168 Wild Flowers Drive — domestic abuse battery.