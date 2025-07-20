BREAKING: Early morning homicide reported at Events Center seawall Published 7:47 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

Lake Charles Police are investigating an early morning shooting at the Events Center seawall that left one dead.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said the department responded to the shooting just before 6 a.m. Sunday

He said when patrol officers arrived, they found the body of a gunshot victim along the seawall.

Keenum said Sgt. George Miller is the lead investigator.

Anyone with information surrounding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 337.491.1311 or anonymously leave a tip on the Lake Charles Police Department’s App.

As additional information is learned, it will be shared, Keenum said.

