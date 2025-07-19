Plans for Lake Charles Judicial Complex moving forward Published 10:25 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

A $52 million Calcasieu Parish Police Jury project is one step closer to breaking ground.

The Lake Charles City Council approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with CPPJ at Wednesday’s meeting for the construction of a new Judicial Complex on Pithon Street between Kirby and Gill streets.

The new complex will consolidate all courts into one three-story building with 11 new courtrooms.

CPPJ President Jud Bares said at the meeting that this project has been in the works for over 20 years.

“It’s not cliche to say this will be a legacy project,” he said. “This is a project that will change Lake Charles, downtown Lake Charles, as we know it.”

Preliminary plans have construction beginning in mid-August. The project is expected to take about two and a half years to complete and should open in the first quarter of 2028, Joseph Booth, director of communications and media, CPPJ, told the American Press.

Email newsletter signup

The CEA with the city includes the permanent abandonment of Pithon Street, street closure during the construction of Gill Street at the Event Center near Lakeshore Drive. It will also amend the parking agreement to allow parking at the Lake Charles Event Center near Lakeshore Drive during construction.

Four structures – the north annex, south annex, current judicial court and parking garage – will be demolished at the end of the project, said Project Architect Bridget Evans. The design includes two green spaces and they will work with the city to maintain downtown design standards, she said.

The council also voted to approve the appointment of Russell Stutes Jr. as Lake Charles City Attorney. He will replace David Morgan. The council also voted to reappoint John Cardone Jr. as city administrator, Renee DeVille as clerk of the council, Wendy Goodwin as director of human resources and Emily McDaniel as director of finance.