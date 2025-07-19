Don Phillip Romero Published 5:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Don Phillip Romero, 74, of Welsh, La. passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Don was born on Aug. 3, 1950 in Lake Charles, La. to Rolland and Jeanne Louella Lognion Romero.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. when the procession will depart for Our Lady of Seven Dolors for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.

Don was a retired Supervisor for the State of Louisiana where he worked for DOTD as Bridge and Highway Inspector. He was an avid coin collector and had many hobbies, but his great past time was spending time with his three dogs, Sadie, Petey, and Emma.

Don is survived by his brother, David Scott Romero (Candi); sisters, Gaynell Louise Vera and Mary Frances Romero VanWinkle (David); three godchildren, Toni Nicole Romero Falgout (Dr. Evan Falgout), Emile Elise Romero, and Mark Richard (Rhoda), and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony Wade “Tony Rome” Romero and Rolland Frederick Romero, and a sister, Jeannine Marie Romero Richard. Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh 412 East South St. Welsh, La. are in charge of the arrangements.

