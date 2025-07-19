27-year-old LC man charged with child porn possession Published 7:12 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

A 27-year-old Lake charles man has been accused of being in possession of child sexual abuse material as well as a video involving of bestiality

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office’ Special Victim Unit detectives — who belong to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — began an investigation after receiving a complaint June 25 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The investigation revealed Zachary P. Gautreau was in possession of child sexual abuse material as well as a video involving of bestiality. On Friday, Gautreau was located and placed under arrest.



He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with nine counts of pornography involving juveniles; and sexual abuse of animals. His bond is pending.

Det. Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator on the case.

