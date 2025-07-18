UPDATE: Wife of Oakdale police chief released on bond

A former Oakdale city employee and wife of the city’s police chief, arrested as part of federal agency investigation into a local immigration visa fraud scheme, has been released on bond.

Alison Doyle, 50, was released on a $20,000 bond Friday following her arrest Thursday on two counts of malfeasance in office.

State police accuse Alison Doyle of unethical conduct in conspiring with local businessman Chandrakant “Lala” Patel to manipulate the bidding process for two city-owned properties during her employment.

Although it’s unclear if her alleged crime is linked to the immigration visa fraud, both she and Patel were among five individuals arrested this week in a corruption case involving a fake visa scheme.

Chad Doyle and Patel, along with Oakdale City Marshal Michael “Freck” Slaney, Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon and former Glenmora Police Chief Tebo Onishea have been indicted on multiple charges including money laundering, visa fraud and mail fraud. Patel also faces bribery charges.

The 62-count indictment alleges Patel paid the current and former law enforcement officers to create false police reports, enabling hundreds of non-U.S. citizens to obtain U-visas. These special visas are for crime victims or witnesses of crimes and their families to remain in the U.S. and assist law enforcement in investigations or prosecutions.

If convicted, the defendants each face up to five years for conspiracy, 10 years for visa fraud and 20 years for mail fraud. Patel faces an additional 10 years for bribery.