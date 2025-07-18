SW La. nightlife calendar: There’s always something to do Published 10:55 am Friday, July 18, 2025

Nightlife

Bodega Wine Dive, 3505 Country Club Road — Gary Grimal, 7-10 p.m. Saturday.

Cajun Wharf Bar & Grill, 3500 Ryan St. — Colby Hebert, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday; DJ, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturdays.

Cooler’s Ice House, 3622½ Ryan St. — Perfectly Good Airplanes, 8-11 p.m. Friday.

Creole Bar and Grill, 330 Arena Road, Sulphur, inside the Doubletree by Hilton — Carlin Renshaw, 7-9 p.m. Friday; Jimmy Boudreaux, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

Crying Eagle, 1165 E. McNeese St. — Game Night, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays; Birthday Bash, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday with St. Louis Show Choir 2-3:30 p.m., Music Box, 7-8:30 p.m. and Bag of Donuts, 9-11 p.m.; Brew-zy Brunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.

Geebeaux’s, 2336 Broad St. — Karaoke, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. — Blue Martini: Blaine Roy & Second Wind, 7-11 p.m. tonight; Triggerproof, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; DJ Bobby Novosad, 11 pm.-3:30 a.m. Friday; DJ Secret Stache, 11 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Saturday. Rush Lounge: Jon Kott Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; Brenda Guy, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday.

Horseshoe Lake Charles, 100 Westlake Ave., Westlake — Brew Brothers: Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

Jeanne’s Bourbon Street BBQ, 915 Sampson St., Westlake — Cajun Jam Session, 5-8 p.m. every two weeks on Mondays.

Juicy’s Lounge, 807 3rd Ave. — Tini’s & Tito’s with Tai, 5-6 p.m. Fridays.

L’Auberge Casino Resort, 777 Avenue L’Auberge — Connie Garrett, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Library Riot, 2601 Ryan St. — Jukebox Olympics, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays; Rusty James, 9 p.m. Friday; Clay & Markie, 9 p.m. Saturday.

Luna Bar & Grill, 719 Ryan St. — Doc Wilder Band, 7-10 p.m. Friday; Cadillac Possum, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday; Sunday Jazz Brunch, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.

The M Bar Sports Bar & Grill, 3231 Kirkman St. — Karaoke, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays.

The Max Restaurant, 1400 National Drive inside The National Golf Course — Live music, 6-9 p.m. Fridays.

OB’s Bar & Grill, 1301 Ryan St. — Comedy open mic night, 8-10 p.m. Mondays.

Panorama Music House, 331 Broad St. — Mark Portier Trio, 9 p.m.-midnight, Friday; Zydecane, 11:30 a.m. Saturday; Logan Soileaux & The Cards, 9 p.m. Saturday; Vinyl DJ Brunch, 11 a.m. Sunday; Pajama Jam, 8 p.m. Sunday.

Pappy’s Bar, 2627 Ryan St., Suite A — Rusty James, 9-11 p.m. Thursdays.

Paul’s Rib Shack, 4800 Nelson Road — The Big Jimmy Band, 6 p.m. Friday; Brooks Drost, 6 p.m. Saturday.

Ray’s Lounge, 3529 Ryan St. — Thirsty Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight Thursdays.

Rikenjaks, 3716 Ryan St. — Kris Harper, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday; Kevin Johnson, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday; Zydeco Brunch with Zydecane, 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday; Eric Slapton, 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

The Social Club, 1301 E McNeese St., Suite 102 — Karaoke with DJ Rooster 7:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays.

Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, 723 Ryan St. — Paul Piazza, 6-9 p.m. Fridays.

Art Exhibits

1911 Historic City Hall, 1001 Ryan St., open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday with free admission — “Flora & Fauna” through Aug. 23; “Cultural Currency: Contemporary Art from the Riemer Collection,” through Aug. 23; “Sacred Threads: The Art of Ryann Sterling” through July 26 in the Black Heritage Gallery; “Caught Up” through Aug. 19; “Roots, Rhythms, and Resonance” through July 19.

DPR Gallery, 104 W Pujo St. — “We Who Were Seen: Portraits by Francis Jacobson” through July 17.

Henning Cultural Center, 923 S. Ruth St., Sulphur — “Solo Showcase” featuring the works of Christine Blalock, Earl Broussard, Lucian Faust, Kyle Foreman, Olivia Glenn, Ashely Gates, Kelci Lockhart, Malcolm O’Brien, Jason Sprick, Kayden Tarver, Bit Thompson, Martha Ward through July 31.

Imperial Calcasieu Museum, 204 W. Sallier St. — “El Neuvo Constante” through Aug. 16.

Concerts

Coushatta — CrossRoads Festival, 1 p.m. July 19; tickets $30.

Crying Eagle Summer Concert Series — Aug. 23: Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush; Sept. 20: Cryrs.

Golden Nugget — Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. July 18, tickets $33-$46; The Wallflowers, 8 p.m. July 26, tickets $39-$58; Larry Fleet, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1, tickets $39-$53; Steve Trevino, 8 p.m. Aug 9, tickets $33-$53; Pecos and the Rooftops, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, tickets $26-$40.

L’Auberge — Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. July 26, tickets start at $70; George Lopez, 8 p.m. Aug. 30, tickets start at $76; “I Love the 90s Tour,” noon Aug. 31, tickets $41; Roots and Boots: Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye, 8 p.m. Sept. 6, tickets start at $57.

Theater

ACTS Theatre, 1 Reid St. — “The Trail to Oregon,” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays through July 20; must be over 18; admission $23.

Dance

Central School Arts & Humanities Center, 809 Kirby St., Room 307 — Group country dance class, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with $15 class fee. Ballroom dance lessons, 5:30 p.m. Mondays with $10 class fee.

WESTLAKE — Pinederosa Park Freedom Hall, 3104 Westwood Road — Free dance lessons 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Mondays.

Special

Cajun Music and Food Festival — 9 a.m.- 1p.m. p.m. July 19, Burton Complex, 7001 Gulf Highway; general admission $10 and free for children 10 and under.

Food Trucks at Port Wonder — Fridays and Saturdays through Aug, 2 at Port Wonder, 1011 N. Lakeshore Drive.

Partners in Parks — Goat Yoga, 6-8 p.m. July 25, Drew Park, 416 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive.

SC3 Chicken Fest — 9 a.m. July 19, West Cal Arena & Events Center, 401 Arena Road; general admission $5 and free for children 2 and under.

Yoga Under the Oak — 9-10 a.m. July 19, Imperial Calcasieu Museum; free event.