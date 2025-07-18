Media Day Questions Published 2:34 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

The Southland Conference will hold its football preseason media event Monday in San Antonio.

With the addition of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, the league will be back up to 10 football-playing schools for the first time since the 2019 season.

Here is a look at the most significant question facing each of the clubs heading into their camps.

McNeese State

Biggest Question: Can Matt Viator go back home?

The Cowboys aim to return to their glory days by bringing back the winningest coach in program history. The move back to Viator after nine playoff-less seasons has generated fan interest and sold some tickets, but it’s wins that matter most.

The 14-time Southland champions aim to get back into the race, but will need one of their quarterbacks, likely either Jake Strong or Alex Flores, to step up and become a leader in the huddle that the program has been lacking over the last few years.

East Texas A&M

Biggest Question: Can the Lions build on winning two of their last three last fall?

East Texas is in its first year as a playoff-eligible team after moving up from the Division II level. The Lions return eight starters on offense and hope to get off to a much better start than last year, when they went 1-8 to open.

Senior linebacker Kyree Anderson must play big, especially early as he is just one of two starters returning on defense. He racked up 96 tackles last season with an interception and forced two fumbles.

Houston Christian

Biggest Question: Can the Huskies take the next step?

With 24 transfers from the FBS level, HCU has a chance to be a big surprise after going 5-7 last year. Three quarterbacks from the FBS level, including Jake Weir from Mississippi State, will battle for the starting role.

Running back Champ Dozier is expected to have a bigger role in the offense after 788 all-purpose yards last season. He began his career at TCU, but the Huskies return just five starters, so it may take some time for this club to click.

Incarnate Word

Biggest Question: Can the Cardinals stay atop the conference?

Incarnate Word has become the Southland’s top team, spending 50 straight weeks in the FCS Top 25. Six Cardinals have been named to the Stats Perform Preseason All-American team.

Receiver Jalen Walthall is back after finishing third in both receiving yards and touchdowns in the nation last season. Can he work with the new quarterback and keep the Cardinal offense clicking will be the biggest key to the UIW season.

Lamar

Biggest Question: Are these Cardinals ready for a title run?

Two seasons under head coach Pete Rossomando have resulted in 13 victories and Lamar’s first back-to-back winning campaigns since the 1971-72 season. With 14 starters back, I hope in Beaumont, Texas, that the winning streak will continue.

Lamar returns its top two QBs but will need to find help on defense to keep things going. Eight new starters will be on the defensive side for the Cards, who, for the first time in program history, made the Top 25 in 2024.

Nicholls

Biggest Question: Will the Colonels stay the course?

Tommy Rybacki takes over for Tim Rebowe as head coach at Nicholls after serving as an assistant since 2015. Rybacki promises to have the same team toughness that Rebowe’s clubs have had over the years.

The drop-off won’t be too significant, as the program consistently finds a way to have tough running backs and play solid defense, a task Rybacki has overseen. The transition should be fairly smooth.

Northwestern State

Biggest Question: When will the Demons get a win?

Having gone the last two seasons winless, Northwestern State is hoping for brighter days as Blaine McCorkle enters his second season as the Demons’ head coach. This is still a program trying to recover from the tragic events of two years ago when one of its players was shot and killed during the season.

Southeastern Louisiana

Biggest Question: Can Lions survive a demanding early schedule?

With games at Louisiana Tech and LSU in the first four weeks, Southeastern will be hard pressed physically to stay healthy heading into Southland play. But a 2-2 start could spell a big fall in Hammond, America.

Head coach Frank Scelfo consistently finds a way to keep his team in the mix down the stretch, going 7-1 in the SLC last season. However, the Lions did not receive a playoff invitation, which could be something they rally around.

Stephen F. Austin

Biggest Question: Can the Lumberjacks win the league?

With the return of quarterback Sam Vidlak to direct an offense that scored just over 36 points a game last season, SFA has the look of a title contender. Back in the Southland for a second season, this team has more than enough talent to make the postseason.

SFA has a very favorable schedule this fall, with only one trip out of state, to Nicholls. Things are set up nicely for the Lumberjacks, who, but for a few tough breaks, may have made the playoffs last season.

Texas Rio-Grande Valley

Biggest Question: What will the Vaqueros look like?

For the first time in school history, UTRGV will field a football team. Head coach Travis Bush will be the one guiding the Vaqueros through their first fall as a program in just their second season as members of the Southland.

One thing is clear: fans down on the border seem ready. All 6,000 of their season tickets have been sold for the 12,500-seat stadium UTRGV will call home. That easily puts the team in the top half of the conference in attendance before every game.

How we pick the SLC

Stephen F. Austin Incarnate Word McNeese State Lamar Southeastern LA Houston Christian Nicholls East Texas A&M Texas Rio-Grande Valley Northwestern State