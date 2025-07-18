Cowboys FB to play Texas Wesleyan Published 1:01 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

McNeese State football will play NAIA Texas Wesleyan next season, according to its website.

That gives the Cowboys their three non-conference games, with the league electing earlier this year to play nine Southland Conference games starting in 2026.

The Cowboys are scheduled to host Tarleton State as well next fall, along with traveling to LSU for a game the first week in October. The move guarantees McNeese at least six home games next year, with a chance at seven if they get to host five SLC games.

Earlier this summer, Football Championship Subdivision programs voted to play a 12-game schedule every season, starting in 2026. Over the last two years, the calendar allowed for many games, but now the move is to have one game per year.

This season, McNeese has six home games for the first time since 2022 and will open against Division III Louisiana Christian on Aug. 30 in Cowboy Stadium. Next year’s game against the Rams on Sept. 5 will be the first meeting between the schools.

The following week, McNeese will host Tarleton State and then play in Tiger Stadium on October 3. Tarleton and the Cowboys have developed a mini-rivalry over the last few years, with the Texans winning in 2024 when McNeese missed a last-second field goal in the season opener, broadcast on national television.

Email newsletter signup

McNeese is also scheduled to play at LSU in 2029 while hosting Louisiana Christian again in 2027 before heading to Tarleton that same season.

Texas Wesleyan is located in Fort Worth and is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Rams advanced to the NAIA playoffs, but lost to Benedictine College (Kan.) in the second round.

The Rams have gone 34-8 over the last four seasons, including 10-1 last year.