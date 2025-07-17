Welsh man pleads guilty in major drug trafficking case Published 12:37 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A Welsh man has pleaded guilty in connection with a major drug trafficking investigation in Jennings in which about 55,000 lethal doses of fentanyl was seized.

Robert Ray Moore, 43, pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and resisting arrest with force or violence.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 3, 2024, and include nine counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances such as methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, amphetamine, clonazepam and alprazolam. He also pleaded guilty to resisting an officer with force or violence.

Sentencing for Moore is scheduled for Oct. 15, following a pre-sentencing investigation ordered by District Judge Steve Gunnell.

“This office is committed to protecting our parish from dangerous drugs,” District Attorney Lauren Heinen said in a press release. “The amount of fentanyl Mr. Moore possessed could have caused major harm to our community.”

She added that the guilty plea removes a significant drug trafficking operation from Jeff Davis Parish streets and demonstrates the ongoing partnership between the District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement.

Email newsletter signup

Moore and a passenger were arrested last September after Jennings Police Department officers pulled over a vehicle and found about 26 grams of methamphetamine inside. The passenger, Michael Prudhomme, 48, allegedly threw the drugs at the driver’s head before exiting the vehicle, according to police reports.

Moore fled the scene, but was later located at a convenience store on South Lake Arthur Avenue in Jennings.

During his apprehension, Moore became violent, injuring Detective Scott Leblanc, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police seized about 55,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, valued over $12,000, along with more than $1,000 in drug proceeds.

Heinen recognized the commitment and work of the Jennings Police Department in the investigation, specifically commending Officers Scott LeBlanc, Eduardo Mendoza, Richard Easley, Rocky Roy, Koen LeBlanc and Dustin Broussard all contributed to the success of the case. She particularly praised Officer Scott LeBlanc for sustaining injuries during Moore’s apprehension.

The Jennings Police Department investigated the case, and First Assistant District Attorney Alexander Guinn prosecuted it. Robert Sheffield is the defense attorney.