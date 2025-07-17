WEATHER UPDATE: Pockets of rapid onset flooding possible Published 2:24 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Chances still favor pockets of rapid onset flooding associated with the heavy rainfall a tropical disturbance is expected to bring to Louisiana over the next few days.

National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Donald Jones said there is now a 10 percent chance the disturbance — which is slowly moving inland along the Gulf Coast — could develop into a tropical depression. Regardless of development, rainfall of at least 2-4 inches is expected to inundate Southwest Louisiana through Saturday.

A few areas could receive up to 10 inches, he said.

“Southwest Louisiana has already seen quite a bit of rainfall and we still have two more days to go,” Jones said. “We’re not expecting all-day ran on Saturday, more likely just in the afternoon.”

High rainfall rates moving over the same location for a prolonged period on Friday will increase the risk for flash flooding.

Calcasieu, Cameron, Jeff Davis, Beauregard and Allen parishes have been added to a flash flood watch in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday. Vernon Parish — for now — remains outside the watch zone.

Email newsletter signup

There is no threat of wind threat, tornadoes or storm surges with this system.

Jones said a second area of low pressure is expected next week and appears to be developing along a similar path as this week’s disturbance.

“There could very well be the same scenarios happening next week,” he said.