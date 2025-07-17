Starks woman charged with rape

On July 7, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives began an investigation after receiving a report in reference to a rape.

During the initial investigation, the victim, who is under the age of 17, advised detectives Natalie R. Chaline, 45, Starks, provided her with narcotics. The victim also advised detectives Chaline had sexual intercourse with her.

After further investigation, on July 16, detectives arrested Chaline and she was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She is charged with 3rd degree rape; indecent behavior with juveniles; and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Judge Bobby Holmes set her bond at $350,000

In 2004, Chaline was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in Calcasieu Parish and was required to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

She just recently completed her sex offender registration in April of this year.

CPSO SVU Detective Chassie Huval is the lead investigator on the case.

A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.