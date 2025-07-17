Jim Gazzolo: A break from musical conferences Published 10:59 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Texas State’s surprising jump from the Sun Belt Conference to the Pac-12 won’t lead to a flood of changes this summer in the college sports landscape.

At best, it was a trickle with Louisiana Tech following this week, leaving Conference USA for the Bobcats’ spot in the Sun Belt.

No other major moves are expected this offseason, though stranger things have happened.

Both the Sun Belt and C-USA say they are good for now. This summer’s moves won’t take effect until the 2026 fall season.

By then, schools and leagues will have a better understanding of what the future holds. They will at least have some financial numbers to base any decisions on moving forward.

C-USA is at 10, with the Sun Belt holding at 16 after this round is complete. Schools don’t seem willing to share the revenue pie with more schools.

Even the Southland Conference has said it is not looking to expand at present. There were schools interested in joining the SLC, but when you are a one-bid league, it makes no sense to further dilute that NCAA money.

With all the movement that has transpired over the last few years, this summer has been relatively calm.

Consider it the calm before the storm.

One is led to believe that next summer could resemble the Wild West when it comes to league expansions, realignments and mergers.

In other words, talk of McNeese State moving up and out of the Southland is, well, premature at best.

“We are not in any talks with anybody at this time,” said McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyer. “We continue to work to put ourselves in the best position to do what is in the best interest of our school, department, and student-athletes as we move forward.

“We still have work to do.”

Schroyer might not be in active talks with anyone, but you have to think he has a few league commissioners on speed dial.

Along with others, Schroyer said he believes that most parties will play the waiting game this year. With all the new questions surrounding name, image and likeness deals, and the recent House Settlement, it may be best for most programs to see how the first year unfolds.

There are still questions about the future of Title IX and the potential for new lawsuits that could impact the finances of schools. Additionally, there is the elephant in the room, as the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten continue to discuss leaving the NCAA when it comes to football.

This time next year, many things could look different, and that could lead to moves all over the place. That is the moment McNeese could be on the move.

Of course, Schroyer is right, the program still has a lot of work to do. However, it is off to a good start.

Already this summer, McNeese says ticket sales are up almost 70 percent, which is a good sign. The football team is coming off its best season since 2019 — 6-6 — and has new facilities to boot.

A new press box is scheduled to open this fall, providing the program with a visual boost and featuring 26 luxury suites. All 23 up for sale have been sold, Schroyer said.

Stadium naming rights should be completed sooner rather than later, which will boost revenue. More naming rights to facilities may also be on the way.

None of that means the Cowboys will get an invitation when the next round of realignment comes, but all of it helps.

While fans debate what is in the best interest of the program, with more than a few wanting to stay in the Southland and on the Football Championship Subdivision level, money will determine McNeese’s fate.

If the Cowboys make sense for a conference like C-USA to invite, then it will. And if it makes financial sense for McNeese to move up, then it should.

The important thing right now is to ensure McNeese is part of the conversations when conference leaders debate their futures.

Jim Gazzolo is a freelance writer who covers McNeese State athletics for the American Press. Email him at jimgazzolo@yahoo.com