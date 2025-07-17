Jeff Davis opens sand bag locations Published 2:37 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has sand and bags available to residents free of charge at the following locations:

Fire District 1, 333 West First Street, Roanoke (sand is located across the street from this address)

Fire District 2, 5396 Pine Island Hwy., Jennings

Fire District 3, 17155 Hwy. 90, Lacassine

Fire District 5, 23405 Hwy. 383, Iowa.

Fire District 7, 135 North Lane, Ragley

Jeff Davis Parish Fenton Yard, 18677 Estes Road, Iowa

Jeff Davis Parish Lake Arthur Yard, 5358 Andrus Cove Cemetery Road, Lake Arthur

Fenton Elementary School, 509 First Street, Fenton

Elton City Barn, 1003 Yoakum, Elton

Residents need to bring their own shovel. Sandbags will be provided.

