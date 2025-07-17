Jeff Davis opens sand bag locations
Published 2:37 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025
The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has sand and bags available to residents free of charge at the following locations:
- Fire District 1, 333 West First Street, Roanoke (sand is located across the street from this address)
- Fire District 2, 5396 Pine Island Hwy., Jennings
- Fire District 3, 17155 Hwy. 90, Lacassine
- Fire District 5, 23405 Hwy. 383, Iowa.
- Fire District 7, 135 North Lane, Ragley
- Jeff Davis Parish Fenton Yard, 18677 Estes Road, Iowa
- Jeff Davis Parish Lake Arthur Yard, 5358 Andrus Cove Cemetery Road, Lake Arthur
- Fenton Elementary School, 509 First Street, Fenton
- Elton City Barn, 1003 Yoakum, Elton
Residents need to bring their own shovel. Sandbags will be provided.