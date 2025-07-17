Cameron LNG marks 1,000th cargo milestone Published 1:26 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Special to the American Press

Cameron LNG in Hacberry today announced the successful production and export of its 1,000th cargo of liquefied natural gas, marking a significant milestone achieved just six years after its first commissioning cargo departed the facility on May 31, 2019.

“This 1,000th cargo represents the skill, determination and commitment of the Cameron LNG team,” said Art Klein, president of Cameron LNG. “Achieving this milestone safely and reliably speaks to the strength of our core values of safety and results-based success.”

The 1,000th cargo departed aboard the Maran Gas Kimolos on July 17, from the Cameron LNG liquefaction facility located near Hackberry along the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

“Reaching this milestone in just six years is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects the expertise and tireless dedication of the entire team,” said Martin Hupka, president of LNG at Sempra Infrastructure and chairman of the Cameron LNG Board.

The Cameron LNG facility includes three liquefaction trains capable of exporting up to 14.95 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), or about 772 billion cubic feet of natural gas per year. The facility began commercial operations with Train 1 in August 2019, followed by Train 2 in March 2020 and Train 3 in August 2020. Cameron LNG has delivered U.S. LNG to 37 countries worldwide.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra Infrastructure, TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and Japan LNG Investment, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.