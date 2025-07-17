BREAKING: Wife of Oakdale police chief arrested

A former Oakdale city employee and wife of the current police chief has been arrested for malfeasance in office.

The arrest stems from a state police investigation into unethical conduct within the municipal property bidding process.

According to the Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit – Alexandria Field Office, Allison Doyle, 50, is accused of conspiring with local business owner Chandrakant “LaLa” Patel to manipulate the bidding process for two city-owned properties.

Patel was among five individuals, including Doyle’s husband, Chad, who were arrested earlier this week. Their arrests were for falsifying police reports and committing immigration fraud, following a 62-count indictment from the Western District of Louisiana’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The CIU-AFO initiated the investigation after receiving credible information that Doyle and Patel were conspiring to manipulate the bidding process for the properties. Investigators conducted a thorough review and found sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations.

As a result of the investigation, Doyle was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malfeasance in office. She was processed at the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail where she remained without bond as of 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact CIU-AFO at (504) 858-9480. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting lsp.org and clicking on Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.