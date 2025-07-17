Barbara Nan Smythe Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Barbara Nan Smythe, 67, passed away on July 13, 2025 in Lake Charles, La. She was born on Feb. 28, 1958 in Lafayette, La. to Robert Marck Smythe and Anne Bonham Smythe.

She spent her early years in Lafayette then moved to New Orleans where her mother became the alumni director of Tulane University. She attended Sacred Heart and Saint Martin’s while in New Orleans then went on to Texas Christian University where she studied fashion merchandising. After college she moved to Houston to pursue a career in fashion. She worked her way up with Neiman Marcus where she was in retail and jewelry sales.

Nan loved working in the yard and being outside, taking on any project big or small and enjoying the evening on her patio with Alex’s dog, Caesar. Nan was someone any of her friends could depend on and she was always willing to help and be there for them at the drop of a hat.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Alexander Bonham Owen; her sister, Susan Faye Smythe, and numerous loving cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Marck Smythe and Anne Bonham Smythe; grandparents, Faye Kerlin Bonham and John Aubrey Bonham, and Elsie and Fred Smythe and her husband, Patrick Louis Cox.

Nan’s Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, 4321 Lake St., with the the Rev. Steve Shirley presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out during this tough time and to know they have received your messages and feel touched by all of their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of your choice or the Lake Charles Animal Humane Society.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.