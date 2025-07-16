UPDATE: Oakdale police chief, marshal accused of exploiting immigration system for personal profit Published 11:47 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Federal prosecutors have unsealed an indictment against several current and former law enforcement officers, including Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle and Oakdale City Marshal Michael “Freck” Slaney.

These two are among five individuals accused in a year-long investigation into exploiting the U.S. immigration system for personal profit, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook. The investigation is part of “Operation Take Back America.

Also indicted are Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon, former Glenmora police chief Tebo Onishea, and Oakdale businessman and Subway restaurant owner Chandrakant Patel.

Patel was booked into a Rapides Parish correctional facility, while all others were released.

During a press conference Wednesday, Van Hook emphasized that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The 21-page indictment includes 62 counts against the five individuals, with allegations of immigration fraud, visa fraud, mail fraud, bribery and. money laundering.

According to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the individuals allegedly used profits from this scheme to purchase vehicles, real estate and other luxury items. Those assets are subject to seizure, Van Hook said.

The U.S. Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigations and Internal Revenue Service began investigating the alleged conspiracy to fraudulently obtain hundreds of U-Visas last July, after receiving a tip from another law enforcement officer. The investigation concluded on Tuesday with several arrests and search warrants being executed by multiple law enforcement agencies in Allen and Rapides parishes.