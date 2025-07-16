Sulphur, Police Jury to share costs for Kim Street overlay project Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The city of Sulphur has entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to overlay over 2,000 feet of Kim Street.

The Sulphur City Council approved the agreement at a meeting on Monday. The total estimated construction cost for the project $187,650; the city’s cost share is $93,825.

The substantial completion of the city’s 2024 Street Overlay Project was accepted by the council, as well. The work — which included Perry, O’Quain, Lincoln, Patton and South Irwin streets — was completed in May by Apeck Construction for a cost of $832,914.11.

Director of Public Works Austin Abrahams said the “most significant” work that remains to be done is to replace asphalt bumps on the streets.

“They had gone and tried to grind to make it smoother, but inadvertently made it worse, so they just need to go back and repair that.”

The total estimated cost for those repairs is $11,150, he said.

Additionally, the Sulphur City Council approved the property tax millage rates for the 2025 tax year.

The general alimony millage rate is set at 5.84 mills, the street maintenance millage at 5.29 mills, and the fire maintenance millage at 5.29 mills.

Sulphur’s millages did not increase this year, said Council President Joy Abshire, District 4.

A few of the city’s “big projects” will begin construction in August, Abrahams said.

Phase three of the Maplewood Drive rehabilitation project should begin soon. The existing roadway from East Diane Drive and Cities Service Highway will be removed and replaced.

Phase three of the Sulphur Verdine Water Plant improvement project will also begin next month. The project has an estimated cost of $5.6 million. A new pre-treatment system will be installed, which includes a lamella clarifier, backwash system and piping.

Jeremy Cain, representing the Sulphur Police Department, and Mark Rozas, representing the Sulphur Fire Department, were both reappointed to the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board by the council.