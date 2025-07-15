Sheriff: DNA sample links Ville Platte man to 2024 rape Published 10:55 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A DNA sample has linked a 46-year-old Ville Platte to the 2024 rape of one of his family members, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Special Victims Unit detectives were notified of a rape accusation on Sept. 4, 2024. During the investigation, detectives were told by the adult victim that she was raped by a family member — identified as Kenneth P. Pete.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where an examination was conducted, Vincent said.

With the assistance of the Southwest Louisiana Crime Lab and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, detectives were able to identify evidence obtained from the exam possibly linking Pete to the rape, she said. After securing a warrant, a DNA sample obtained from Pete confirmed the “victim’s exam was consistent with the DNA sample obtained.”

A warrant was issued for Pete’s arrest on July 9 and he was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 11.

He is charged with third-degree rape and crime against nature.

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $1.35 million.