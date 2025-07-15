Gwendolyn Beakley Gray Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

At 91 years of age, Gwendolyn Beakley Gray was called home by her Heavenly Father on July 10, 2025, in her residence in Katy, Texas. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Gwendolyn was born on Sept. 15, 1933, in Shreveport, La. She grew up in the Humble Oil Camps throughout Texas and Louisiana and later became a skilled geological draftsman. Gwen also had a deep passion for fashion, with a special talent for clothing and interior design.

Gwen often said her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved grandchildren and family. She was strong in her Methodist faith and took great pride in tending the prayer garden at First United Methodist Church in Lake Charles. Her own home garden was also a source of admiration, reflecting her detailed horticultural knowledge and tireless work ethic.

Those who knew Gwen admired not only her homemaking skills but also her generous spirit. She was a humble and selfless woman who gave freely to both her family and her community. Whether it was cooking meals for local firefighters or volunteering to improve Millennium Park, twice, Gwen led by example in her kindness, devotion, and faith.

Gwendolyn’s memory will be cherished by her sister, Elizabeth (Liza) Alice McCarty Glenney, and husband, James Randolph Glenney of Houston, Texas; Gwendolyn’s children, Cathy Trahan and husband, Curtis Trahan of Katy, Texas, and Grady Beakley of Lake Charles, La.; her granddaughters, Leila Bordelon, Cheramie Trahan, Cherie Trahan, and Kimberly Lane; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Mason, Mira, Micah, Aurora, Emersyn, Mollie, and Lillian; her great-great-grandson, Graeson; nieces, Meagan Christian Glenney Hilliard and Caitlin McCarty Glenney McCabe; great-nephews, James Harrison McCabe, Grant Douglas McCabe, Thomas Brooks McCabe and Harry Wise Hilliard, and great-niece, Blair Townsend Hilliard.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Beakley; her second husband, Eddie Gray, and her parents, Mary Elizabeth McCarty and Ross Roy McCarty.

A celebration of Gwendolyn’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Lake Charles, La. The Rev. Weldon Bares will officiate. Visitation will be Monday July 14, 2025 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. till time of services at Johnson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Prien Memory Gardens.

“We come from the earth, we return to the earth, and in between we garden. The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just on the body, but the soul.” -Alfred Austin