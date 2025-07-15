Deryl Craig Hart Sr. Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Deryl Craig Hart Sr., 78, passed away on July 12, 2025 in Lake Charles, La. He was born on Oct. 10, 1946 to Earl W. Hart and Inke Burns Hart in Houma, La.

Deryl was a loving father and grandfather. He faithfully served as Electrician and Supervisor at Entergy for 35 years. He was a hard worker, and he had a passion for cooking and sharing meals with others. He loved watching and playing golf in his free time. He was his happiest when spending time with his family, whether enjoying a homemade meal, playing cards, or just laughing together.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 52 years, Sharlene Laughlin Hart; his children, Craig Hart (Jessica), Inke Deane (Patrick), Dusty Hart, and Jamie Hart; his grandchildren, Gunner Hart (Kennedy), Michael Deane (Beverly), Kandace Meeks (Johnathan), Maddie Deane, Makenzie Deane, Dustin Hart, Matthew Deane, Ian Hart, Hannah Cancino, and Harrison Cancino, and his great-grandchildren, Nathan Meeks and Millie Hart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his two brothers, Sam Hart and Mickey Hart.

A Celebration of Deryl’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in the Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles Chapel, 4321 Lake St., with the Rev. Gary Evers presiding.

Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Michael Deane, Matthew Deane, Johnathan Meeks, Dustin Hart, Gunner Hart, and Ian Hart.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneral home.net.