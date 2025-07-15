Cassidy campaign says challenger inflated campaign donations

The transactions — now public via FEC Schedule A and B filings — show no additional outside contributions in those amounts, raising questions about the true financial health of Fleming’s bid.

“John Fleming did not raise $2.1 million last quarter,” Cassidy’s team said in a statement. “He reloaned himself the same $2 million he had previously given and paid back. In reality, he raised just $115,000 and spent about $175,000 — a net negative quarter.”

By contrast, Cassidy reported a record-breaking $2.1 million raised in Q2 and now holds more than $9 million cash on hand — the most ever at this point in any Louisiana Senate race, his campaign said.

Fleming’s filings come as he attempts to frame Cassidy as out of step with conservative voters and aligned too often with Democrats.

Fleming, a former four-term congressman and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, has repeatedly slammed Cassidy’s vote to convict Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and his support for the bipartisan infrastructure law, calling both positions betrayals of the Republican base.

Fleming’s campaign announcement was centered on loyalty to Trump and the “America First” movement.

While Cassidy has toned down criticism of Trump in recent months and said he would work with him if reelected, Fleming argues Cassidy’s impeachment vote alone should disqualify him from winning the Republican primary.

The race is shaping up as an early test of the GOP’s direction in Louisiana under the state’s new partially closed primary system, in which only registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters may participate in party primaries for federal races. The change, approved by state lawmakers this year, ends the state’s long-standing “jungle primary” format for congressional elections.

Fleming has picked up some endorsements from conservative allies in Congress, but remains a significant underdog in the money race. Cassidy ended 2024 with over $6.5 million in the bank. Fleming’s end-of-year report showed less than $6,500 raised in Q4 and nearly $530,000 in campaign debt.

A recent Morning Consult poll showed 69% of Louisiana Republicans approve of Cassidy’s job performance.