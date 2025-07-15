BREAKING: Oakdale police chief arrested during law enforcement conference Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Federal agents reportedly arrested two central Louisiana police chiefs on Tuesday while they were attending a statewide law enforcement conference in Baton Rouge.

Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle and Forest Hill Police Chief Glynn Dixon were reportedly among those arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into federal reimbursements.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Internal Revenue Service are scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Lafayette. An indictment is expected to be unsealed and arrests announced at that time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

Lester Duhé, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office, told the American Press on Tuesday that agents from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation were “assisting federal agents with court-authorized activities.” He also noted that federal agencies are leading the investigation but could not elaborate on the details of the operation.

State Police Troop D spokesman Matt Gaspard also confirmed that state police had been asked to provide marked units as part of an investigation including the FBI, Homeland Security and other agencies. Most of the units were reportedly from the Troop E headquarters in Alexandria.

