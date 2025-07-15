Beauregard firefighter dies in crash responding to call
Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Special to the American Press
A volunteer firefighter from DeRidder died as the result of crash that happened while he was responding to an emergency call for service.
The crash happened early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 4 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D began investigating the single-vehicle crash on Scallon Road south of La. 26 in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Beauregard Parish volunteer fire fighter Jonathan Ashworth.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Ashworth was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 west on Scallon Road while responding to an emergency call. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford traveled off the roadway to the left while in a curve and struck multiple trees.
Ashworth sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Due to the severity of the damage, restraint use for Ashworth is still being determined. A passenger in the vehicle, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries.
A routine toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.