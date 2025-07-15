7/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 11:34 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Damien Jamar Ashworth, 45, 1328 Sally Mae St. — operating while intoxicated, third offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic; traffic-control signals; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests-arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Shanti Renee Esters, 22, 2226 9th St. Apt. 4 — domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Melanie Michelle Barber, 52, 148 Brown Road, Moss Bluff — owner to secure registration; direct contempt of court; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $10,700.

Jared Wayne Chaumont, 48, 3901 Yale St. — obscenity. Bond: $60,000.

Antonio Demon Brown, 38, 1911 Prien Lake Road — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Email newsletter signup

Tevin Keith Brooks, 34, Grand Coteau — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; view outward or inward through windshield or windows obscured. Bond: $50,100.

Lisa Renee Wilson, 36, 6198 Pete Seay Road, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery.

Devonte Dwayne Guidroz, 20, 2114 18th St. — resisting an officer; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect.

Kayda Nekai Joseph, 20, 1012 Louise st. — drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect. Bond: $30,000.

Travis Malike Melbert, 23, 1804 Rose St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Amy Ann Schmidt, 34, Baytown, Texas — battery of a dating partner-first offense.

Rodney Joseph Dejean III, 19, 1405 14th St. — resisting an officer by flight; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; obstruction of justice; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription of order.