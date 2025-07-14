Sheriff: Scammers falsely claiming to represent bonding company Published 2:17 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Special to the American Press

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory is warning residents of a scam that is resurfacing in tje area involving scammers falsely claiming to represent a bonding company.

The scammer contacts family members of incarcerated individuals claiming they can pay a lesser amount to bond their family member out of jail. The caller may provide a local address and phone number in an attempt to look legitimate. The caller may ask the victim to pay the fee using cryptocurrency or money transfer services, such as Zelle or Cash App.

This is a scam. Sheriff wants to remind residents of a few tips to use to avoid becoming the victims of a scam:

Resist the pressure to make an immediate decision.

Verify any information by independently looking up the business and contacting them.

Never send money based on a request made over the phone or in an e-mail.

Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t sound right hang up and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

Email newsletter signup