Police investigating homicide on North 1st Avenue Published 4:12 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Lake Charles Police officers are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in the 200 block of North 1st Avenue.

Lt. John Russell said officers responded to a shooting report just before 6 p.m. Sunday night. He said upon arrivals, officers discovered a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

At this time, no suspect information is available,” Russell said. “Detectives are pursuing all leads and conducting a thorough investigation.”

Russell said the department is urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area — or who may have relevant video surveillance or information — to come forward.

“Even the smallest detail could assist in solving this case,” he said.

Those with information are asked to call Sgt. Ben Randolph at 337-491-1311 or submit tips anonymously through the LCPD mobile app, Tip411.

Russell said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to public safety.”