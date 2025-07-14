Flames tear through assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing 9 and trapping residents Published 10:28 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Flames roared through an assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing nine people and trapping residents inside, including some who were hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said Monday. At least 30 people were hurt.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House facility in Fall River at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release. About 70 people live there.

The fire was out by Monday morning, and firefighters were able to rescue survivors. Many of those who were rescued were taken to hospitals in varying conditions.

Jarren Oldrid described the scene as “pretty terrifying” as he tried to figure out if his 67-year-old father, Steven Oldrid, was safe. He found him recovering from smoke inhalation at a hospital.

“It’s kind of just a whirlwind of trying to figure out what’s happening, how this could happen in such a major way,” he said.

The origin and cause of the fire were under investigation, state and local authorities said.

About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty. Five firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.