‘Check Out Louisiana’ giving library cardholders access to museums Published 3:50 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Special to the American Press

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the State Library of Louisiana today announced library cardholders in several parishes can now visit select Louisiana museums free of charge through the new Check Out Louisiana Museums initiative. The pilot program expands the State Library’s Check Out Louisiana campaign to allow library patrons in participating parishes to check out an electronic pass to participating museums at no cost.

“Louisiana boasts a colorful and fascinating history brought to life through the cultural and educational resources of our museums,” Nungesser said. “Your library card can now be used to unlock Louisiana’s incredible museum collections and the stories of the people, places, and events that make our state so unique and a place to Feed Your Soul.”

Cardholders of participating libraries can visit CheckOutLouisiana.org to reserve an electronic pass for available dates at any of the following museums: the 1850 House, the Cabildo, Capitol Park Museum, E.D. White Historic Site, Louisiana Civil Rights Museum, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame & Northwest Louisiana History Museum, The National WWII Museum, New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, the Presbytère, and the Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill Museum.

Last year the State Library launched the first phase of its Check Out Louisiana program, which provides free access to state parks and recreational areas. The second phase launched today adds museums and other cultural attractions to the program.

“The National WWII Museum is thrilled to be a partner in the launch of the Check Out Louisiana Museums program,” said Associate Vice President of Education Chrissy Gregg. “Ensuring the museum is accessible to individuals and families across the state is a key goal for our institution. This exciting initiative helps Louisianans experience all the museum has to offer as a community resource and better understand why the war was fought and how it was won — and how it remains relevant to our lives 80 years after its conclusion.”

