7/14: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list Published 4:05 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

David Alan Borel Jr., 36, 1403 Nelson St., Vinton — bank fraud; stalking; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.

Terry Wayne Fowler, 40, 8511 Gulf Highway No. 732 — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment.

Amber Kay Clement, 30, 2013 Batchelor Road, Vinton — violations of protective orders. Bond: $7,500.

Adonis Miguel Rivera-Centeno, 31, Waller, Texas — operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Rondell earl Brooks, 29, 107 McNeese St., DeQuincy — domestic abuse battery; illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense.

Logan Scott Mouton, 19, 269 La. 387 — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000. Bond: $41,000.

Marcus Dwayne Tyler, 38, 4410 Opelousas St. No. 6 — direct contempt of court; violations of protective orders; domestic abuse battery.

William Allen Theriot, 57, 1165 Shellie Lane No. 2, Moss Bluff — domestic abuse battery.

Clifton Michael Falcon, 42, Youngsville — direct contempt of court; residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but less than $5,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Bond: $40,000.

Kenneth Paul Pete, 46, Ville Platte — third-degree rape; crime against nature. Bond: $1,350,000.

Kevin Dwayne Johnson, 51, 1515 O’Brien St. — domestic abuse battery-child endangerment; domestic abuse battery-strangulation.

James Benton Matlock, 44, 915 Goodwin St., Vinton — illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; domestic abuse battery.